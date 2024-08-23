Skip to content
Germany, US warn of increased Russian threat ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day

by Abbey Fenbert August 24, 2024 12:37 AM 1 min read
Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 23, 2024. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)
Germany issued a travel advisory on Aug. 23, warning that Russia may intensify attacks against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day.

The United States Embassy in Kyiv issued a similar warning on Aug. 21.

"Around Ukrainian Independence Day on Aug. 24, 2024, there may be increased rocket and aerial attacks on the urban centers, especially the capital Kyiv," Germany's Foreign Office said.

The statement urged German nationals to avoid traveling to Ukraine, or leave Ukraine if currently residing there, due to the heightened threat.

The U.S. warned of "an increased risk of both nighttime and daytime Russian drone and missile attacks" on Aug. 24 and cautioned residents to monitor local media, identify air raid shelters, and take shelter immediately in the event of an alert.

Ukraine celebrates Independence Day on Aug. 24, the day the country's Declaration of Independence was issued in 1991. The holiday has gained increased popular support and significance since Russia's invasion of Donbas in 2014.

Russia has been known to intensify drone and missile attacks against Ukraine during national holidays. Ukraine's 2023-2024 New Year celebrations were marked by a series of large-scale attacks against Kyiv and other cities.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Aug. 23 that the U.S. is planning to provide Ukraine with air defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, and anti-armor missiles, among other materiel, in a new military aid package on Independence Day.

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
