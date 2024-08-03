Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 581,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2024 9:33 AM 1 min read
Russia has lost 581,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a camouflaged tank on the Bakhmut frontline as Ukrainian Army conduct operation to target trenches of Russian forces through the Donetsk Oblast amid Russia and Ukraine war in Donetsk Oblast on July 24, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 581,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 3.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,406 tanks, 16,238 armored fighting vehicles, 21,926 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,217 artillery systems, 1,135 multiple launch rocket systems, 908 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,057 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine’s second Ada-class corvette launched in Turkey
Key developments on Aug. 2: * Ukraine’s second Ada-class corvette launched in Turkey * Occupied Crimea hit by Ukrainian missile attack, Russia claims * China claims its Ukraine peace plan has support of more than 110 countries * ‘Signs of escalation’ on battlefield in Kharkiv sector, Ukraine’s…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
6:46 PM
Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
