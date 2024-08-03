General Staff: Russia has lost 581,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 581,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 3.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,406 tanks, 16,238 armored fighting vehicles, 21,926 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,217 artillery systems, 1,135 multiple launch rocket systems, 908 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,057 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.