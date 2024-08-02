General Staff: Russia has lost 580,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 580,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,402 tanks, 16,211 armored fighting vehicles, 21,872 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,161 artillery systems, 1,134 multiple launch rocket systems, 907 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,005 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.