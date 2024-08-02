Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 580,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 2, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from Ukraine's 59th Brigade.
Soldiers from Ukraine's 59th Brigade wait to fire a Grad MLRS at a firing position around Avdiivka, Donetsk, Oblast, on Oct. 23, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ned Ram/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 580,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,402 tanks, 16,211 armored fighting vehicles, 21,872 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,161 artillery systems, 1,134 multiple launch rocket systems, 907 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,005 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Pokrovsk is Russia’s main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says
Key developments on Aug. 1: * Pokrovsk became Russia’s main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says * Russia suffers big losses but has ‘minor gains’ on eastern front, Syrskyi says * Ukraine received 6 F-16s from Netherlands, The Times reports * Defense Ministry to purchase Ukrainian-ma…
3:59 AM

Next global peace summit will likely be held in Middle East, Yermak says.

The second global peace summit for Ukraine will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East, in an effort to portray the "world's unity" amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview published Aug. 1.
11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
