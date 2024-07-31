General Staff: Russia has lost 578,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 578,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 31.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,390 tanks, 16,161 armored fighting vehicles, 21,739 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,086 artillery systems, 1,131 multiple launch rocket systems, 907 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,853 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.