General Staff: Russia has lost 578,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 578,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 31.  

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,390 tanks, 16,161 armored fighting vehicles, 21,739 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,086 artillery systems, 1,131 multiple launch rocket systems, 907 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,853 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
