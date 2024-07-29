General Staff: Russia has lost 576,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 576,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 29.

This number includes 1,310 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,356 tanks, 16,103 armored fighting vehicles, 21,634 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,010 artillery systems, 1,129 multiple launch rocket systems, 906 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,805 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.