General Staff: Russia has lost 576,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 29, 2024 8:04 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 576,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 29.

This number includes 1,310 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,356 tanks, 16,103 armored fighting vehicles, 21,634 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,010 artillery systems, 1,129 multiple launch rocket systems, 906 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,805 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly captures Vovche in Donetsk Oblast advancing toward Pokrovsk
Key developments on July 27, 28: * Russia reportedly captures Vovche, Ukrainian military doesn’t confirm * Ukraine attacks 3 Russian airfields, bomber damaged, source says * Ukraine’s military confirms strike on oil refinery in Russia’s Kursk region * Rebels in Mali claim to have killed and inj…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
