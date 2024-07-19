Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 564,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank sits on the side of the road outside of the heavily damaged town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 564,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 19.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,250 tanks, 15,902 armored fighting vehicles, 20,909 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,520 artillery systems, 1,120 multiple launch rocket systems, 894 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12316 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian T-90M tank losses hit 100 – and it only had 67 to begin with
Once described as “the best tank in the world” by Vladimir Putin, the T-90M recently hit a milestone that raises a few questions about the Russian president’s appraisal. According to the open-source investigative project Oryx, 100 of them have either been destroyed, damaged and abandoned, or captur…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
