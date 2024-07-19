General Staff: Russia has lost 564,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 564,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 19.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,250 tanks, 15,902 armored fighting vehicles, 20,909 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,520 artillery systems, 1,120 multiple launch rocket systems, 894 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12316 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.