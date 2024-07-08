Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 552,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152 mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 552,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 8.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,171 tanks, 15,685 armored fighting vehicles, 20,150 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,966 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 880 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,893 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

