General Staff: Russia has lost 547,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 4, 2024 8:24 AM
Soldiers of the 59th Brigade of the Ukrainian army seen aboard a T-80 tank returning to base in Donetsk Oblast on May 9, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 547,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 4.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,132 tanks, 15,600 armored fighting vehicles, 19,923 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,777 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 878 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,694 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian attack on Dnipro shopping center kills 5, injures 53
Key developments on July 3: * Shopping center hit in Russian attack on Dnipro, killing 5, injuring 53 * Russian defector involved in Russia’s Baltic Fleet vessel sabotage, military intelligence says * Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia’s war * US announces new defense aid p…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
