Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russian troops, Russia, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 531,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery cannon aiming to Russian positions in the front line nearby Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 5, 2023. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 531,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 21.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,001 tanks, 15,372 armored fighting vehicles, 19,181 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,106 artillery systems, 1,106 multiple launch rocket systems, 861 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,260 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Opinion: Ukraine is racing to ramp up domestic defense production
Just a month after the U.S. Congress approved the much-awaited aid package for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv with a clear message: Washington supports the embattled country despite political bickering and the ongoing election campaign. Blinken also announced a special…
The Kyiv IndependentPavlo Verkhniatskyi
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.