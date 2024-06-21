General Staff: Russia has lost 531,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 531,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 21.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,001 tanks, 15,372 armored fighting vehicles, 19,181 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,106 artillery systems, 1,106 multiple launch rocket systems, 861 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,260 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.