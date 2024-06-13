General Staff: Russia has lost 522,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 522,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 13.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,928 tanks, 15,208 armored fighting vehicles, 18,794 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,770 artillery systems, 1,099 multiple launch rocket systems, 846 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,075 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.