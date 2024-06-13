Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
General Staff: Russia has lost 522,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2024 4:18 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery on the Marinka-Pisky frontline as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 522,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 13.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,928 tanks, 15,208 armored fighting vehicles, 18,794 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,770 artillery systems, 1,099 multiple launch rocket systems, 846 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,075 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

6:18 AM

Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
11:52 PM

US sanctions pro-Russian Moldovan governor.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region, for her ties to pro-Russian oligarch and politician Ilan Shor, the U.S. Treasury announced on June 12.
