General Staff: Russia has lost 511,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 511,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 3.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,779 tanks, 15,002 armored fighting vehicles, 18,159 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,280 artillery systems, 1,090 multiple launch rocket systems, 824 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,739 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.