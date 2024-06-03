Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 511,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire targets near Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 511,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 3.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,779 tanks, 15,002 armored fighting vehicles, 18,159 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,280 artillery systems, 1,090 multiple launch rocket systems, 824 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,739 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky accuses China of ‘working hard’ to stop countries attending global peace summit
Key developments on June 2: * Zelensky accuses China of ‘working hard’ to stop countries attending global peace summit * Zelensky urges US to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles * Russia claims capture of Umanske village in Donetsk Oblast * Ukrainian navy denies Russian claims o…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
