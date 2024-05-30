Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 506,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a camouflaged tank on the Bakhmut front line as the Ukrainian Army conducts an operation to target trenches of Russian forces through the Donetsk Oblast amid the Russia and Ukraine war in Donetsk Oblast on July 24, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 506,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 30.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,710 tanks, 14,913 armored fighting vehicles, 17,849 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,101 artillery systems, 1,088 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,532 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv to receive Swedish surveillance aircraft in largest aid package
Key developments on May 29: * Sweden announces $1.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine in largest package ever * Finland, Canada, Poland don’t prohibit Ukraine from striking targets in Russia with their weapons * Pressed on strikes inside Russia, Blinken says US stance will ’adapt and adjust as…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
