General Staff: Russia has lost 506,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 506,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 30.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,710 tanks, 14,913 armored fighting vehicles, 17,849 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,101 artillery systems, 1,088 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,532 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.