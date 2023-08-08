General Staff: Russia has lost 250,800 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 8 that Russia had lost 250,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,254 tanks, 8,278 armored fighting vehicles, 7,460 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,996 artillery systems, 709 multiple launch rocket systems, 468 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 312 helicopters, 4,158 drones, and 18 boats.