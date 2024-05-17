General Staff: Russia has lost 489,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 489,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 17.

This number includes 1,410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,547 tanks, 14,552 armored fighting vehicles, 17,104 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,603 artillery systems, 1,071 multiple launch rocket systems, 800 air defense systems, 353 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,073 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.