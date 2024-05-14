Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 485,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around 8km the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 485,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,496 tanks, 14,460 armored fighting vehicles, 16,907 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,515 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 798 air defense systems, 351 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,985 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:45 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down all of the 18 Russian attack drones overnight on May 14, the Air Force said in its morning update. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula.
6:36 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eleven border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 13, firing 36 times and causing at least 166 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.