General Staff: Russia has lost 485,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 485,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,496 tanks, 14,460 armored fighting vehicles, 16,907 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,515 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 798 air defense systems, 351 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,985 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.