News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 475,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 11:34 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian paratrooper Andriy (L), 47, and comrades wait for transport along the road in Chasiv Yar on January 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 475,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 6.

This number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,380 tanks, 14,213 armored fighting vehicles, 16,477 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,250 artillery systems, 1,057 multiple launch rocket systems, 791 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,683 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.