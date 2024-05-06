General Staff: Russia has lost 475,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 475,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 6.

This number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,380 tanks, 14,213 armored fighting vehicles, 16,477 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,250 artillery systems, 1,057 multiple launch rocket systems, 791 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,683 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.