General Staff: Russia has lost 469,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 469,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 1.

This number includes 1,120 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,312 tanks, 14,067 armored fighting vehicles, 16,175 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,024 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 780 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,538 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.