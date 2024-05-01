Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 469,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made M119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 469,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 1.

This number includes 1,120 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,312 tanks, 14,067 armored fighting vehicles, 16,175 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,024 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 780 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,538 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

6:34 AM

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports.

The U.S. Senate on April 30 voted unanimously to approve legislation banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The legislation will now advance to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden must sign the bill in order for it to become law.
8:15 PM

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
