General Staff: Russia has lost 458,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 458,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,213 tanks, 13,873 armored fighting vehicles, 15,717 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,678 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 763 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,341 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.