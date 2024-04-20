Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 458,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2024 9:24 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle in Novostepanivka, Kharkiv region, on Sept. 19, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba /AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 458,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,213 tanks, 13,873 armored fighting vehicles, 15,717 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,678 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 763 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,341 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Opinion: A look at the drone arsenal Russia uses against Ukraine
Drone combat in Russia’s war against Ukraine is changing warfare. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used at an unprecedented scale for which neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian armies were quite prepared. Both militaries have made significant progress with respect to drones, sometimes mode…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
