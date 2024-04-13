Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

General Staff: Russia has lost 452,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2024 10:02 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 71st Brigade fire shells in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 18, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 452,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 13.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,169 tanks, 13,698 armored fighting vehicles, 15,396 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,518 artillery systems, 1,045 multiple launch rocket systems, 756 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,201 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Unequipped and outgunned, Ukrainian military often can’t evacuate its wounded
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names of the soldiers introduced in the story, as they didn’t have a formal authorization to speak to the press. DONETSK OBLAST – Mykhailo arrived at a dugout less than an hour after it was hit by Russian drones.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
6:32 PM

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

Russian attack on the regional center of Sumy injured at least three, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, local military administration reported on April 12.
5:36 PM

Netherlands allocates additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocated an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in military aid and 400 million euros ($425 million) for renovation to assist Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 12 after the call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
