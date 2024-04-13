General Staff: Russia has lost 452,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 452,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 13.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,169 tanks, 13,698 armored fighting vehicles, 15,396 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,518 artillery systems, 1,045 multiple launch rocket systems, 756 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,201 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.