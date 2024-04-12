General Staff: Russia has lost 451,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 451,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 12.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,146 tanks, 13,698 armored fighting vehicles, 15,339 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,486 artillery systems, 1,042 multiple launch rocket systems, 755 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,161 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.