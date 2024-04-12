Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

General Staff: Russia has lost 451,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2024
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 451,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 12.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,146 tanks, 13,698 armored fighting vehicles, 15,339 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,486 artillery systems, 1,042 multiple launch rocket systems, 755 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,161 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches large-scale attack, destroys critical energy infrastructure
Key updates on April 11: * Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure * Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading * Mayor: Russia’s war causes at least $2.9 billion in damages to Mykolaiv * Russian attack on Mykolaiv kills 4, injures 5 * Ground…
Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.