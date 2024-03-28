Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russian military
General Staff: Russia has lost 439,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
A column of Russian tanks marked with the Russian pro-war symbol "Z" drive along a highway in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 23, 2022. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 439,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 28.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,914 tanks, 13,237 armored fighting vehicles, 14,595 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,963 artillery systems, 1,021 multiple launch rocket systems, 729 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,600 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

In Putin’s Russia, state violence is on full display
When the men accused of committing last week’s terrorist attack in Moscow appeared in front of a Russian court, their battered faces told a story of physical torture. The four men — who stand accused of opening fire on crowds at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on March 22, killing at least
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:30 AM

Ukrainian POWs faced conditional release from Hungary.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of a group of 11 handed over to Hungary by Russia in June 2023, said in an interview to Deutsche Welle, that Hungarian representatives imposed conditions preventing their return to Ukraine until the war's end.
3:16 AM

Estonian police arrest citizen who reported for Russian state media.

Estonian police have arrested Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen, for allegedly violating international sanctions having served as a reporter for Russian state sponsored Balt News - an arm of the Kremlin-run Russia Today (RT) news outlet, Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress reported on March 27.
9:03 PM

Prague sanctions Medvedchuk over 'influence operations' in Czechia, EU.

Fiala said that Viktor Medvedchuk and another sanction individual, Ukrainian-Israeli pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi, "oversaw several influence operations and networks from the Russian Federation" and sought to influence social discourse in Czechia through the Voice of Europe organization, which was also placed on the sanctions list.
