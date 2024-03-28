General Staff: Russia has lost 439,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 439,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 28.
This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,914 tanks, 13,237 armored fighting vehicles, 14,595 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,963 artillery systems, 1,021 multiple launch rocket systems, 729 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,600 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.