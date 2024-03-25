General Staff: Russia has lost 437,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 437,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 25.
This number includes 640 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,887 tanks, 13,183 armored fighting vehicles, 14,454 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,877 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 726 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,539 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.