News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses, War, Russian military
General Staff: Russia has lost 437,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 8:23 AM 1 min read
A column of Russian tanks marked with the Russian pro-war symbol "Z" drive along a highway in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 23, 2022. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 437,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 25.

This number includes 640 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,887 tanks, 13,183 armored fighting vehicles, 14,454 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,877 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 726 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,539 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine confirms striking 2 large Russian landing ships; Russia launches major attack on energy system
Key developments on March 24: * Ukraine confirms striking 2 large Russian landing ships in occupied Crimea * Russia launches major attack across Ukraine targeting critical infrastructure * ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front * Ministry: Situation at Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Dam…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
