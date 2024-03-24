Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 436,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2024 11:56 AM 1 min read
A column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance as they proceed northwards along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 436,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 24.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,876 tanks, 13,158 armored fighting vehicles, 14,407 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,855 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,510 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine confirms striking 2 large Russian landing ships in occupied Crimea
Ukraine struck two Russian Ropucha-class landing ships, “Yamal” and “Azov,” in occupied Crimea in the late hours of March 23, Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on March 24.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
3:43 PM

Putin seeking to blame Ukraine for Moscow shooting, despite ISIS taking responsibility.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the detained suspected perpetrators of the Moscow shooting allegedly planned to flee to Ukraine without providing any evidence. In his address, the Russian president did not mention the fact that the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting, nor the warnings of Western countries about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow.
