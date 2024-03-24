General Staff: Russia has lost 436,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 436,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 24.
This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,876 tanks, 13,158 armored fighting vehicles, 14,407 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,855 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,510 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.