General Staff: Russia has lost 433,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 433,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 20.
This number includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,828 tanks, 13,058 armored fighting vehicles, 14,198 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,714 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,355 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.