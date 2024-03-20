Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 433,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 8:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing with an SPG in the direction of Bakhmut, where clashes between Russia and Ukraine continue to take place, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 4, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 433,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 20.

This number includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,828 tanks, 13,058 armored fighting vehicles, 14,198 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,714 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,355 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

1:18 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times in 90 separate attacks throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 19.
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
