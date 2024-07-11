Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Russia, Russian troops
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 555,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2024 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 13, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 555,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 11.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,182 tanks, 15,732 armored fighting vehicles, 20,325 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,110 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 886 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,009 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: F-16s from Netherlands, Denmark on their way to Ukraine, Blinken announces
Key updates on July 10: * F-16s from Netherlands, Denmark on their way to Ukraine, Blinken announces * NATO allies to announce $43 billion commitment to Ukraine for next year, White House says * New UK PM signals Ukraine can use Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets inside Russia * Hundreds want…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.