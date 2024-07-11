General Staff: Russia has lost 555,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 555,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 11.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,182 tanks, 15,732 armored fighting vehicles, 20,325 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,110 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 886 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,009 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.