General Staff: Russia has lost 412,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 412,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 28.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,570 tanks, 12,508 armored fighting vehicles, 13,112 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,029 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 688 air defense systems, 342 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,753 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.