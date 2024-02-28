Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 412,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A photo capturing a tank near the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 19, 2023. (Editor's Note: The number on the tank has been blurred for security purposes.) (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 412,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 28.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,570 tanks, 12,508 armored fighting vehicles, 13,112 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,029 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 688 air defense systems, 342 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,753 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:27 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 8.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda injured two residents, the administration said. Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six.
