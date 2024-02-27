General Staff: Russia has lost 411,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 411,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 27.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,556 tanks, 12,494 armored fighting vehicles, 13,065 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,009 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 686 air defense systems, 340 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,729 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.