News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 411,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on Dec. 7, 2023, in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 411,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 27.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,556 tanks, 12,494 armored fighting vehicles, 13,065 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,009 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 686 air defense systems, 340 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,729 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine withdraws from Lastochkyne, Syrskyi prepares two war plans contingent on US aid
Key developments on Feb. 26: * Military: Ukraine withdraws from Lastochkyne near Avdiivka * Syrskyi drawing up two war plans contingent on US aid, Zelensky says * Scholz again rules out Germany’s delivery of long-range Taurus missiles * Kuleba calls for Europe to suspend ammunition sales to thi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
5:17 PM

Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's original proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."
