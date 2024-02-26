General Staff: Russia has lost 410,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 410,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 26.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,555 tanks, 12,478 armored fighting vehicles, 13,037 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,993 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 686 air defense systems, 340 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,707 drones, as well as 25 warships and boats, and one submarine.