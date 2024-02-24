General Staff: Russia has lost 409,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 409,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24.

This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,534 tanks, 12,425 armored fighting vehicles, 12,988 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,952 artillery systems, 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 684 air defense systems, 340 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7659 drones, and 25 warships and boats.