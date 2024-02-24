Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 409,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 10:52 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 409,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24.

This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,534 tanks, 12,425 armored fighting vehicles, 12,988 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,952 artillery systems, 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 684 air defense systems, 340 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7659 drones, and 25 warships and boats.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine shoots down another Russian A-50 aircraft over Azov Sea, Air Force says
Key developments on Feb. 23: * Air Force: Ukraine shoots down another Russian A-50 aircraft over Azov Sea * ‘Without aid, Ukraine will lose war, with aid it will win,’ US Senator Schumer says in Lviv * Zelensky: War with Russia is ‘not a stalemate’ * EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:50 PM

Media: Zelensky may visit Armenia in near future.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Armenia in “the near future,” the Armenian news outlet FactorTV reported on Feb. 23. Preparations for the visit are currently underway, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported, citing its sources.
7:23 PM

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia.

Canada's new sanctions will target those who provide Russia with military equipment, offer services such as insurance to Russian soldiers, and otherwise help support the finances and logistics of the Russian state
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.