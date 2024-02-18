General Staff: Russia has lost 402,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 402,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 18
This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,487 tanks, 12,198 armored fighting vehicles, 12,736 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,709 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 674 air defense systems, 335 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,449 drones, and 25 boats.