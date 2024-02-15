General Staff: Russia has lost 399,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 399,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 15.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,442 tanks, 12,090 armored fighting vehicles, 12,691 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,620 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,404 drones, and 25 warships and boats.