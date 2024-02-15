Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 399,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images) forAsami
Russia has lost 399,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 15.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,442 tanks, 12,090 armored fighting vehicles, 12,691 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,620 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,404 drones, and 25 warships and boats.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces sink another Russian warship off Crimean coast
Key developments on Feb. 14: * Russian landing ship sinks in Black Sea; Ukraine says it was hit with naval drones * Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members expected to meet 2% defense spending goal * Kremlin denies Reuters report that Putin proposed ceasefire to US * Canada allocates $44 million…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
1:37 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
