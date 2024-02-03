General Staff: Russia has lost 387,940 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 387,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,341 tanks, 11,805 armored fighting vehicles, 12,352 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,300 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,161 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.