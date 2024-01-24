Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2024 8:28 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers walk in a trench on the front line in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, where clashes with the Russian army continue despite the severe winter conditions on Nov. 21, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,227 tanks, 11,579 armored fighting vehicles, 12,005 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,008 artillery systems, 971 multiple-launch rocket systems, 659 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,998 drones, 1,842 cruise missiles, 1,416 special equipment, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:28 AM

3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
