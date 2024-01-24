General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,227 tanks, 11,579 armored fighting vehicles, 12,005 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,008 artillery systems, 971 multiple-launch rocket systems, 659 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,998 drones, 1,842 cruise missiles, 1,416 special equipment, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.