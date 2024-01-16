General Staff: Russia has lost 372,090 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 372,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 16.

This number includes 1100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,113 tanks, 11,358 armored fighting vehicles, 11,731 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,801 artillery systems, 961 multiple-launch rocket systems, 653 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,877 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.