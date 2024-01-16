Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 372,090 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier of the 65th Mechanized Brigade walks in the trench built by Russian forces, near the front-line village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region, on Oct. 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 372,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 16.

This number includes 1100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,113 tanks, 11,358 armored fighting vehicles, 11,731 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,801 artillery systems, 961 multiple-launch rocket systems, 653 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,877 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Zaluzhnyi confirms downing of Russian A-50 spy plane, IL-22 command aircraft
Key developments on Jan. 15: * Zaluzhnyi reports Ukraine downed Russian A-50 plane and IL-22 command aircraft * Zelensky says Switzerland agrees to host Global Peace Summit * Canada shares draft plan for security assurances for Ukraine * Military intelligence reports North Korea supplying 122 m…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.