General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,036 tanks, 11,203 armored fighting vehicles, 11,552 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,672 artillery systems, 954 multiple launch rocket systems, 638 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,823 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.