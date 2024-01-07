General Staff: Russia has lost 364,730 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 364,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 7.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,022 tanks, 11,180 armored fighting vehicles, 11,523 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,653 artillery systems, 951 multiple launch rocket systems, 637 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,811 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.