General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,018 tanks, 11,158 armored fighting vehicles, 11,478 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,617 artillery systems, 950 multiple launch rocket systems, 633 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,787 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.