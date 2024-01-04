General Staff: Russia has lost 362,280 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 362,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 4.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,002 tanks, 11,128 armored fighting vehicles, 11,423 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,574 artillery systems, 947 multiple launch rocket systems, 630 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,753 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.