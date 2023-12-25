Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 353,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 9:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire at targets as Russia in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 353,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 25.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,877 tanks, 10,919 armored fighting vehicles, 11,075 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,347 artillery systems, 934 multiple-launch rocket systems, 613 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,436 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

How Russian troops killed 3 unarmed teenagers in Ukrainian village
WARNING: The story contains graphic descriptions. When the neighbor told her what happened to her brothers, Tetiana Zahatna’s howl echoed across the village. The twins had stepped out of the house earlier. Then she heard the shooting. Though Russian forces never occupied the village of Mokhnatyn i…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
