General Staff: Russia has lost 353,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 353,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 25.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,877 tanks, 10,919 armored fighting vehicles, 11,075 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,347 artillery systems, 934 multiple-launch rocket systems, 613 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,436 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.