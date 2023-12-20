Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 349,190 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2023 8:42 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers conduct an operation on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 14, 2023. (Kostiantyn Liberov & Vladyslava Liberova/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 349,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 20.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,814 tanks, 10,794 armored fighting vehicles, 10,871 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,206 artillery systems, 928 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,316 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Most of 2,500 foreign components Ukraine found in Russian weapons come from US (GRAPHS)
Nearly three-quarters of the roughly 2,500 foreign components found in Russian weaponry and analyzed by Ukrainian authorities were made by U.S. producers, a database by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) reveals. Foreign-sourced goods and materials such as microchips fuel Russia’s…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
3:43 AM

Russian seaport terminal on fire.

The terminal of the Russian Novatek natural gas company caught on fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia.
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
