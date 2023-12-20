General Staff: Russia has lost 349,190 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 349,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 20.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,814 tanks, 10,794 armored fighting vehicles, 10,871 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,206 artillery systems, 928 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,316 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.