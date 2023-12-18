General Staff: Russia has lost 347,160 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 347,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 18.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,783 tanks, 10,752 armored fighting vehicles, 10,822 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,175 artillery systems, 926 multiple-launch rocket systems, 610 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,290 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.