General Staff: Russia has lost 340,650 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 340,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 12.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,664 tanks, 10,579 armored fighting vehicles, 10,650 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,073 artillery systems, 919 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,163 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.