General Staff: Russia has lost 340,650 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2023 8:57 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire at targets as Russia in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 340,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 12.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,664 tanks, 10,579 armored fighting vehicles, 10,650 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,073 artillery systems, 919 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,163 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade, says commander
Key developments on Dec. 11: * Commander: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade * Russia’s FSB claims it detained 18 ‘Ukrainian agents’ in Crimea this year * Air defense downs 18 drones, 8 missiles * UK, Norway announces support coalition to bolster Ukrainian Navy * Sweden…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.