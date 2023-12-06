General Staff: Russia has lost 335,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 335,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 6.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

The military also said Russia has lost 5,600 tanks, 10,456 armored fighting vehicles, 10,532 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,024 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,083 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.