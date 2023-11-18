General Staff: Russia has lost 317,380 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 317,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on Nov. 18.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,422 tanks, 10,141 armored fighting vehicles, 10,091 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,726 artillery systems, 896 multiple launch rocket systems, 586 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,726 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.