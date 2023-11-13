General Staff: Russia has lost 312,550 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 312,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update on Nov. 13.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,354 tanks, 10,079 armored fighting vehicles, 9,949 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,569 artillery systems, 881 multiple launch rocket systems, 580 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,634 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.