Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 310,650 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2023 9:49 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers in the destroyed city of Avdiivka on Oct. 26, 2023, in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11 that Russia had lost 310,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,342 tanks, 10,041 armored fighting vehicles, 9,925 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,527 artillery systems, 879 multiple launch rocket systems, 579 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,620 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: EU unlikely to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March 2024, media reports
Key developments on Nov. 10: * Bloomberg: EU unlikely to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March 2024 * Orban: ‘EU must not start membership talks with Ukraine’ * Military intelligence: Ukraine hits 2 light Russian landing crafts in Crimea * Over 30,000 Ukrainian recruits receive…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.