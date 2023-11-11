General Staff: Russia has lost 310,650 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11 that Russia had lost 310,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,342 tanks, 10,041 armored fighting vehicles, 9,925 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,527 artillery systems, 879 multiple launch rocket systems, 579 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,620 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.