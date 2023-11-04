General Staff: Russia has lost 304,100 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 4 that Russia had lost 304,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,276 tanks, 9,939 armored fighting vehicles, 9,716 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,363 artillery systems, 861 multiple launch rocket systems, 568 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,534 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.