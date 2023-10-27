General Staff: Russia has lost 297,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 27 that Russia had lost 297,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,145 tanks, 9,726 armored fighting vehicles, 9,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,162 artillery systems, 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 556 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,390 drones, and 20 boats.