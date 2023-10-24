General Staff: Russia has lost 295,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 24 that Russia had lost 295,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,105 tanks, 9,669 armored fighting vehicles, 9,447 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,081 artillery systems, 828 multiple launch rocket systems, 552 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,363 drones, and 20 boats.