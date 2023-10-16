General Staff: Russia has lost 288,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have lost 288,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its daily update on the morning of Oct. 16.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,965 tanks, 9,385 armored fighting vehicles, 9,271 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,910 artillery systems, 814 multiple launch rocket systems, 547 air defense systems, 318 airplanes, 317 helicopters, 5,280 drones, and 20 boats.